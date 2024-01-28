Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $571,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $322.82. The company had a trading volume of 780,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

