Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 2,315 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

