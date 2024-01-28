Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 65,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.65.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 417.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Preferred Bank by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.