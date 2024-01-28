Premia (PREMIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,104.47

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Premia has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $13,104.47 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

