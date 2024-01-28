Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 430 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.44. 2,344,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

