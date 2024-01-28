Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

