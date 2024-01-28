Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $686.88. 1,825,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $645.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

