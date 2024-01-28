Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 456,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

