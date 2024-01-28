Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 854,085 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

