Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

