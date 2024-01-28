Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 72,726 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,726 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.36. 7,812,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

