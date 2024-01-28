ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,567,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 717,506 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

