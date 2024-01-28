Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.25.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
