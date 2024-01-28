QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

