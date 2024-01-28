ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.49 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $451.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00160998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

