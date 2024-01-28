Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $95.36. 7,812,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

