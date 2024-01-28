Reik & CO. LLC Has $35.96 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 10.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

