Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.39. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.