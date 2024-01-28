Reik & CO. LLC Sells 369 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

SBUX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

