Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.07. 16,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

