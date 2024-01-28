Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 821,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,608. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

