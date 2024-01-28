SALT (SALT) Tops One Day Volume of $23,237.04

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, SALT has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $23,237.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.23 or 0.99893102 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011352 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00203877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02676131 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,170.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.