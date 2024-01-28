Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $744.64.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

