Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

