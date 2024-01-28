Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

