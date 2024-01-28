Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. 30,839,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

