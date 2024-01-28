Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. 1,691,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,486. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.