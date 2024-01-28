Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Target by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Target by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Target stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

