Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average is $311.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

