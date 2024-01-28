Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.90. 1,565,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average of $321.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.