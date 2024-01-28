Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $201.80. 1,924,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

