Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.83

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.83 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 419,795 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.87. The firm has a market cap of £217.65 million, a PE ratio of -404.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,727.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

