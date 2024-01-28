Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Cut by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. 1,238,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

