SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Update

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 601,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

