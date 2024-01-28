SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Update

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 601,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
