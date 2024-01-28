Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 175,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

PINS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

