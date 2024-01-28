Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $21.33 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,787,000. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $4,038,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 3,456,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

