Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $43.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up about 1.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.81% of Zai Lab worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Insider Activity

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,908 shares of company stock valued at $732,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 553,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

