Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $37.38 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 636,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,376,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 4,717,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

