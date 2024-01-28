Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935,000 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $75,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 2,205,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.