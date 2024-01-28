Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 43,000 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,277. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

