SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,714. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

