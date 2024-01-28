Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $39.82 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 261,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

