Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $70.91. 3,917,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

