Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 23.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

