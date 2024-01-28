Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 18.8%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CD Projekt Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,122. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

See Also

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

