Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 18.8%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CD Projekt Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,122. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.
CD Projekt Company Profile
