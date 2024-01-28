Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 23.2%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 288,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

