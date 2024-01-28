Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Grows By 17.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Conifer Stock Performance

Conifer stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Conifer has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. Research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

