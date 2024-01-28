Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expands By 22.9%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 406,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

