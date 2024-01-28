Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Drops By 19.1%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,073. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Further Reading
