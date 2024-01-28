Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Drops By 19.1%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,073. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

