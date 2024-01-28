Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Increases By 15.0%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $649.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.29 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

